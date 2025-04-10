Villupuram traffic police set summer relief stalls to beat the heat

VILLUPURAM: In a thoughtful gesture to beat the summer heat, the Villupuram traffic police have set up a special summer relief stall at the busy four-road junction in town. Operational since the first week of April, the stall offers free watermelons, buttermilk, and drinking water to commuters, pedestrians, and two-wheeler riders.

Originally meant for police personnel, the initiative was extended to the public as a goodwill measure. Vikravandi Traffic Inspector R Vasanth said, “With temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius, we felt the need to support people who are exposed to the heat. This initiative is also about building trust with the public.”

Sub-Inspectors M Kumararaja and Vijayarangan are helping lead the effort, with traffic constables and volunteers manning the stall. They also share road safety tips along with the refreshments.

The stall features a shaded canopy, water dispensers, and containers filled with sliced watermelon and chilled buttermilk. Locals, including school teacher G Janaki, appreciated the gesture, calling it a much-needed relief.

The police plan to continue the initiative till the end of May, with support from sponsors and NGOs. The drive has received widespread praise for showcasing the compassionate side of law enforcement.