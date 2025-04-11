15 cases against ‘Savukku’ transferred to Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Based on the Supreme Court’s direction, 15 cases booked against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar at various locations across the state, regarding the interview where he had allegedly made remarks about women police personnel, have been transferred to the Coimbatore cyber crime police for further investigation.

Police said on May 4, 2024, Coimbatore city police arrested A Shankar, better known as ‘Savukku’ Shankar, from Theni, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about police personnel in the state, including women officers, in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Following this, another 15 cases were registered against him at various police stations across the state. During hearing on these cases, the Supreme Court in February permitted the consolidation of FIRs registered against him with the primary one registered at the Coimbatore City Cyber crime police in May 2024. Based on the direction, the cyber crime police on Wednesday officially transferred 15 cases by registering fresh FIRs.

Police said that while the primary case is pending trial before court, the remaining 15 cases with no modifications were booked on Wednesday and have been taken up for investigation.