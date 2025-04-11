Ahead of Shah arrival, Tamil Nadu BJP invites nominations for state president post

CHENNAI: Amidst talks about the next president of the state unit of the BJP, the party on Thursday invited nominations from the party functionaries who aspire to contest for the position of state president and national executive member.

M Chakravarthi, state vice president and election officer, in a statement here, said the organisational election of the state unit has reached the final phase since the elections from the branch level to the district president and state general council members have been completed. “Now we are inviting nominations for the final phase - the elections for the positions of state president and national executive committee members,” he said.

He also said the nominations will be accepted between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday (April 11). BJP sources said the announcement about the new president of the state unit could be made on Saturday.

In the statement, Chakravathi said those who aspire to the post of state president should be a primary member of the party for at least 10 years. This clause has created a lot of confusion about whether Nainar Nagenthran, who has been touted as the next president, will fulfil this criteria, since he joined the BJP only eight years ago. When asked about the criteria for the state president post, Chakravarthi told TNIE it need not be taken seriously.

Talking to reporters, Annamalai said the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not connected with the election of state president. He said the purpose of his visit would be revealed to the media at a press conference. Later in the day, the BJP headquarters confirmed Shah would be meeting the press on Friday.