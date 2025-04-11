Ahead of Shah arrival, Tamil Nadu BJP invites nominations for state president post

CHENNAI: Amidst talks about the next president of the state unit of the BJP, the party on Thursday invited nominations from the party functionaries who aspire to contest for the position of state president and national executive member.
M Chakravarthi, state vice president and election officer, in a statement here, said the organisational election of the state unit has reached the final phase since the elections from the branch level to the district president and state general council members have been completed. “Now we are inviting nominations for the final phase - the elections for the positions of state president and national executive committee members,” he said.
He also said the nominations will be accepted between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday (April 11). BJP sources said the announcement about the new president of the state unit could be made on Saturday.
In the statement, Chakravathi said those who aspire to the post of state president should be a primary member of the party for at least 10 years. This clause has created a lot of confusion about whether Nainar Nagenthran, who has been touted as the next president, will fulfil this criteria, since he joined the BJP only eight years ago. When asked about the criteria for the state president post, Chakravarthi told TNIE it need not be taken seriously.
Talking to reporters, Annamalai said the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not connected with the election of state president. He said the purpose of his visit would be revealed to the media at a press conference. Later in the day, the BJP headquarters confirmed Shah would be meeting the press on Friday.
Shah is scheduled to meet S Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, at the latter’s residence in Mylapore on Friday. Against this backdrop, Annamalai called Gurumurthy and held discussions on Thursday.
Speculations are rife that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet Amit Shah. However, AIADMK sources said there was no indication for that till Thursday evening. However, Palaniswami and a few senior leaders of the party are camping in Chennai, even though the Assembly session has not been happening for five days due to public holidays.
Shah, in X post, said, “TN people are fed up with DMK’s corruption. That’s why it’s raising delimitation as a cover -up.”
Meanwhile, Shah arrived at Chennai airport at 11.20 pm. BJP leaders, including Annamalai, Union minister L Murugan, and party’s national co-in charge (TN) P Sudhakar Reddy received him at the airport. From the airport, Shah went to a hotel in Guindy.
Cong plans black-flag protest against Shah
Chennai: TNCC has announced a black-flag protest against Amit Shah during his visit to the state on Friday. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the protest is in response to Shah’s alleged derogatory remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar and the minister’s actions that TNCC claims are detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu.
‘Will HM reveal status of raids on EPS, kin?’
Chennai: Will Union Home Minister Amit Shah reveal what happened to ED and I-T raids on the offices and properties of relatives of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and former AIADMK ministers, asked DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi. He also said all the raids “were used only to armtwist the AIADMK government. They were not to abolish corruption.”