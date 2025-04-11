Cop shifted after woman kills self over brother’s arrest in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Thanjavur Ziaul Haque on Thursday issued orders transferring the woman inspector of Naducauvery police station to vacancy reserve following the death of a SC woman who, along with her sister, attempted suicide in front of the police station after their brother was detained for questioning in a pending case.

According to sources, A Dhinesh (32) of Naducauvery was waiting at the village bus stop along with his family members on Tuesday when police picked him up for interrogation allegedly in connection with a pending case against him. Dhinesh’s family members accompanied him to the police station. When the police arrested him, the family members, thinking that he was being incarcerated in a “false case” protested.

Dhinesh’ sisters A Menaka (31) and Keerthika (29) then tried to end their lives in front of the police station. The police personnel took the two to the nearby PHC on a two-wheeler, sources said. From there the two were taken to TMCH where Keerthika died on Wednesday. Menaka is under treatment.

On Thursday, Keerthika’s family members staged a protest at TMCH and said they will not receive her body till Naducauvery inspector Sharmila is suspended and a case is booked against her. Police and revenue officials held negotiations till evening.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)