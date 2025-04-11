DMK sacks TN Minister Ponmudy from party post after crass remarks on Hindu sects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday removed senior party leader and minister K. Ponmudy from the post of Deputy General Secretary after a video clip of a controversial speech he made at an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) in Chennai on April 6 surfaced online.

The DMK minister recalled a crass joke that was made in the past in some meetings organised by the Dravidian movement, linking Saivite and Vaishnavite symbols to sexual positions.

Stalin appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva to the post instead. Meanwhile, the party’s senior-most leader, General Secretary, and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan issued an apology for the insensitive words he recently used to refer to people with disabilities.