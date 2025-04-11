Road demand not met, Agamalai tribals trek nine kilometres for basic needs

THENI: The long-standing demand of Agamalai panchayat villagers for a road from Kannakarai to Maruthaiyanur continues to be an unfulfilled dream, numerous poll promises later.

Many of the people are dependent on farming, including cultivation of coffee, pepper, lemon, and orange, or farm labour, with the parcels of land located primarily in Maruthaiyanur. Every day, people from the over 500 tribal families living in remote villages in the panchayat have no option than to walk for over nine kilometres to work, buy essential commodities or access healthcare.

Worse, it has become their routine to carry sick individuals from the settlements in 'dolis' for over nine kilometres to Sothuparai for access to emergency medical services. Transport via jeeps, operated by private persons, is the only available option for the villagers to reach Sothuparai from Sokkanalai, however, it costs Rs 100 per person.

Theni Tribal Welfare Committee member B Kannan told TNIE, "On Tuesday, 17-year-old S Rajini fell from a tree and sustained severe injuries. We carried him in a 'doli' for 10 km to Sothuparai, where we could get an ambulance. Now he is receiving treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai." He added that the two-kilometre paved road between Kannakarai and Sokkanalai -- laid under the MGNREGS -- has almost eroded due to rainfall.

The villagers said nothing came of the promises made by former chief minister and Bodinayakanur MLA O Panneerselvam and MP Thanga Tamilselvan of DMK to lay a road between Kannakarai and Maruthaiyanur. Repeated petitions to the collector and respective authorities made very little headway, they added.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam office-bearer M Vetrivel said, "Numerous farmers residing in Bodinayakanur own land in Agamalai. Due to high transport costs, many are hesitant to resume cultivation."

On the condition of anonymity, an official said the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has been awaiting stage-two clearance from the forest department on a proposal to lay a road between Kanakarai and Maruthaiyanur. "The gravel foundation for the road between Kannakarai and Sokkanalai is over, with the concrete paving yet to be completed," said the official.

Responding to the issue, Collector Ranjeet Singh said he learned about the people's plight during a recent mass contact programme. "I will convene a meeting with officials concerned soon and expedite the process to lay the road," he told TNIE.