Thony operators want cargo, weather norms relaxed to resume SL operation

THOOTHUKUDI: Mechanised boat operators have urged the Directorate General of Shipping to relax norms regarding cargo booking and bad weather to resume operations between Thoothukudi and Sri Lanka and save livelihood of traditional "Thony" (boat) owners.

Nearly 25 vessels (thonies) are operated from Thoothukudi old harbour, the Zone B of the VO Chidambaranar port authority, to ferry cargo. A vessel could transport over 400 T of cargo and smaller vessel could handle 250 T. At least 10,000 people depend on the vessels directly and indirectly for their livelihood, according to the association.

The vessels are operated during fair weather between September 1 and April 30, and stopped by the foul weather restriction from May 1 to August 31. At present, the vessels are operated to Maldives and Lakshadweep. Sri Lanka is one of the major destinations for them. According to sources, the vessels handled over 70,000 tonnes of cargo in FY2024-25.

Thony operators said they used to operate to Sri Lanka until five years ago when feeder vessels entered the trade. Coastal sail vessels owners' association secretary S Lasington said the union government should consider reservation of cargoes for thonies. Relaxation of foul weather restrictions should also be considered, he added. The sailing time from Thoothukdui to Sri Lanka is 17-20 hours, and is one of the fastest means to move a huge volume of goods, he said.

Captain Johnson De'Rose, a veteran sailor, said fishers from the region are well aware of the water current, wind and climatic conditions. "Our vessels are equipped with modern navigation gadgets like distress alert transmitter (DAT), automatic identification system (AIS), life raft, satellite phones, and global positioning system (GPS) mandated by MMD", he said.

A senior police officer in the district, who did not want to be named, said resumption of thony operation to Sri Lanka would curtail smuggling of turmeric, tamarind, beedi leaves, medicines on country crafts. President of the association S Princeston said the union government's withdrawal of 20% duty on onion export from April had boasted their prospects.

Official sources said the nautical surveyor of VOC port authority had recommended resumption of operations between Thoothukudi and Sri Lanka stating the journey is not life threatening. He also said a plan has been envisaged to permit goods to Galle port. However, an order from the Director general of Shipping is yet to be received, sources added.