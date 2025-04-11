Truck falls on its side near Nannilam in TN; dad, two kids crushed to death

TIRUVARUR: A father and his two children were killed near Nannilam turn after being trapped under a speeding truck on Thursday.

Sources said that S Mohan (35), who runs a car repair workshop near Mayiladuthurai, was on his way back from Kovil Thirumalam on a bike with his two children, Niroshan (7) and daughter Shiyasini (4).

When he was negotiating the road at Agara Thirumalam village, the blue metal-laden truck hit the bike and fell on its side. Mohan and his children were trapped under the truck and died on the spot.

The Peralam police rushed to the spot, lifted the truck, and retrieved the bodies. They were sent to Tiruvarur Government Medical Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the truck driver as he fled the scene. Sources said the blue metal was meant for Karaikal-Peralam railway line work.