Vulture safety: Farmers urged to adopt traditional cattle treatment practices

COIMBATORE: It is well known veterinary medicines used to treat cattle prove toxic and even fatal to vultures. As part of the conservation efforts, farmers who are living in vulture-populated areas in Tamil Nadu are being trained about the traditional safe ethnoveterinary practices to treat their sick cows. Members of Arulagam, an NGO working in vulture conservation for over a decade, have started imparting this training.

Speaking after the inauguration of the two-day annual vulture sprint meet at Hassanur in Erode district on Thursday, Arulagam secretary S Bharathidasan told TNIE they are giving practical training to the farmers to adopt traditional methods of healing cowpox and mastitis, which are the most common diseases, using pepper, betelnut, neem leaves, turmeric, etc. Often the drugs for relieving pain in cattle pose dangers for vultures when the latter feed on the cattle carcass left by owners near their agricultural fields.

The NGO members appealed to pharmacy owners to clear Nimesulide drug stock to protect the vulture population. "Though the drugs were banned by the central government three months ago, a few stores were found selling Nimesulide and other banned harmful drugs like diclofenac, aceclofenac and ketoprofen. At a time when the vulture population in the southern states touched 380 in the recent survey, the population will increase further if the pharmacy owners clear the drug stocks harmful to vulture," said Bharathidasan.