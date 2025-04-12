Ancient copper object, historic inscriptions found near Kalaiyarkovil, Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: An ancient copper object filled with iron was found near Pandian Kottai in Kalaiyarkovil recently.
K Kaliraja, founder of Sivaganga Thoolnadai Kulu, stated on Friday that a lot of artefacts were from the Pandian Kottai (a fort constructed in a circular shape) of Kalaiyarkovil. “Now we have found a glass bead and a copper object stuffed with iron. It could either be a broken piece of sword or a short knife.”
The team that recently found a 174-year-old inscription at Kaavaanur near Rajasingamangalam in Ramanathapuram, explained that it belonged to the Jamin 2nd Muthuramalinga Sethupathy (also known as Muthukathapathi) period, and the inscription is one and a half feet high with 16 lines.
The inscription talks about the installation of a god’s statue, and Muthukathapathy’s son, Baskarasethupathy, was the one who sponsored Swami Vivekananda for Chicago. Meanwhile, the team recently spotted another inscription, which is 250 years old, in Koovanur, and the inscription talks about the madapalli (temple kitchen).