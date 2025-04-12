Ancient copper object, historic inscriptions found near Kalaiyarkovil, Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: An ancient copper object filled with iron was found near Pandian Kottai in Kalaiyarkovil recently.

K Kaliraja, founder of Sivaganga Thoolnadai Kulu, stated on Friday that a lot of artefacts were from the Pandian Kottai (a fort constructed in a circular shape) of Kalaiyarkovil. “Now we have found a glass bead and a copper object stuffed with iron. It could either be a broken piece of sword or a short knife.”

The team that recently found a 174-year-old inscription at Kaavaanur near Rajasingamangalam in Ramanathapuram, explained that it belonged to the Jamin 2nd Muthuramalinga Sethupathy (also known as Muthukathapathi) period, and the inscription is one and a half feet high with 16 lines.