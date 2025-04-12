CB-CID begins probe on 28-year-old poaching accused's death in TN's Dharmapuri district

DHARMAPURI: A team of CB-CID police began investigation into the death of a 28-year-old suspected poacher, who was found dead in the forest area.

Sources said, a team of CB-CID police led by SP D Shanmugapriya and DSP S Vinoth began investigating the death of G Senthil (28). On Friday, a team of forensic experts, photographers and a special investigation team collected testimonies from his family and visited Kongarampatti village in Eriyur, where his body was found.

Earlier this month, the decomposed body of Senthil was found near Kongarampatti village within the Eriyur forest in Dharmapuri after he allegedly escaped from the custody of the forest department. He was arrested on March 17 for poaching, after a wild tusker's charred carcass was found in the Neruppur forest range in Dharmapuri on March 1.

Senthil's mortal remains were found on April 4. However, the family opposed a postmortem, and said that they had allegedly lost faith in the doctors and police of Dharmapuri. However, a postmortem was conducted on April 6 after a special court order.

Following a writ in the Madras High Court filed by Senthil's wife Chitra (24), a second postmortem was conducted on Thursday, the findings of which will be produced before the high court on April 15.