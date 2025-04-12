Tamil Nadu

Chola-era stone inscription found in Tamil Nadu's Somagiri hills

Finding Rajaraja Chola’s inscription in Pandya region is rare, says historian Santhalingam
The inscription is beleived to belong to 1000 CE
MADURAI: A stone inscription, believed to belong to 1000 CE, pertaining to Chola emperor Rajaraja has been found atop the Somagiri hills at Melavalavu village near Melur.

The inscription was found during a field study conducted by Thamizhthaasan, a cultural ecologist with the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation, and Professor P Devi Arivu Selvam, temple architect and sculpture researcher.

C Santhalingam, Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research secretary, who deciphered the inscription, said finding Rajaraja Chola’s record in Pandya country is rare.

“The inscription begins with an honorific title, Rajaraja Mumudichola, a unique salutation found in this region, known as the Pandya country. The inscription talks of Rajaraja Chola’s reign in the Pandya region and how a military commander called Viranarana Pallavaraiyan had captured the area and ruled here. It also tells of Malaiyappa Sambu, who hewed the steps on the rock to reach a ledge where a temple had been constructed. Local people say that a bronze idol of Lord Muruga was kept there but now, it has been taken down and installed in a new temple in the village, where it is being worshipped.”

R Udhaya Kumar and T Muthupandi, research assistants at the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research in Madurai, copied the inscription.

