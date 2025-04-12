Dog bite cases spike in Madurai despite ABC efforts; over 14,000 cases reported in 2024

MADURAI: The Madurai City Municipal Corporation claims to actively implement Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures to control community dogs, but the number of dog bite cases has not come down.

According to data shared by Madurai city corporation, a total of 14,000 dog bite cases were reported in 100 wards in the city in 2024, at an average of 1,000-1,200 cases per month.

This, according to data, is the highest in seven years (see box).

The number of affected people has already crossed 4,500 in the first three months of the year, at an average of 1,500 cases per month. All the affected people have received treatment in government health centres.

M Murugesan, an activist said at least 10-15 dogs can be found in every street in the city. The increase in numbers is the major cause of spike in dog bite cases. “The corporation releases dogs in the same locality after performing ABC. So the menace continues to remain high. The civic body should establish shelters for community dogs and also ban pet owners from leaving their pets in the streets,” he added.

K Jayachandran, ward 62 councillor and activist involved in feeding community dogs, said adoption of strays should be promoted and it could address the problem to some extent.