GCC floats tender for consultancy on Saidapet slaughterhouse redevelopment

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated tenders to select consultancy services for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the redevelopment of the slaughterhouse in Saidapet. This is one of the two facilities established by the Chennai Corporation in 1950, alongside the Perambur slaughterhouse.

The initiative aims to modernise and expand the existing facility, which currently handles the slaughter of 300 to 400 goats on weekdays and up to 700-800 on weekends.

According to a zonal-level GCC official, the redevelopment plan will include provisions to handle more livestock, integrate advanced slaughtering technology, establish cold storage rooms and might also introduce retail services.

As per the tender document, the DPR will include comprehensive topographical and geotechnical surveys, including soil testing. Consultants will assess the current infrastructure, identify capacity gaps and study meat consumption trends and livestock availability.

The scope also includes evaluating land and zoning conditions, environmental feasibility and pollution control strategies, particularly addressing odour management, noise pollution and waste disposal in compliance with environmental regulations.