Graduate teachers seek equal pay, workload as PG teachers for board exam paper evaluation

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation demanded the state government to provide remuneration and work responsibility on par with PG teachers in evaluating the board examination papers.

TN Graduate Teachers Federation General Secretary Patrick Raymond said that PG teachers who evaluate Class 11 and 12 board examination papers are asked to evaluate 24 papers in a day, for which they get Rs 10 for each paper. Graduate teachers who engage in evaluating Class 10 board examination papers are asked to evaluate 30 papers in a day, and they are getting Rs 8 per paper.

He further stated that only six PG teachers are evaluating under one chief examiner in Class 11, and Class 12 evaluation, whereas in Class 10 each chief examiner is asked to verify the evaluation of 10 graduate teachers, automatically increasing the workload of the graduate teachers.

He also stated that in the year of 2018 only honorariums have been fixed, till now it has not been revised. He requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue, and distribute the honorarium and work load on par with PG teachers.