NHEV secures land in Tirunelveli for next-gen EV charging station as part of national rollout

CHENNAI: National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) has secured a 4.7-acre land parcel in Tirunelveli to establish a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

This move is part of NHEV’s larger initiative to develop a nationwide network of 3G charging stations along critical freight corridors.

The upcoming facility will be situated along the Kanniyakumari–Madurai highway. It will be the second 3G charging station along this corridor and the fifth freight-focused route under NHEV’s national rollout plan.

The development follows the successful technical trial conducted in September 2024 on the Chennai–Trichy route, which featured electric trucks from Ashok Leyland and LNG-powered vehicles from Blue Energy Motors. The Tirunelveli site is expected to serve not only as a charging station but also as a logistics hub, capitalising on its proximity to major ports and transportation links.

“Our third technical trial in South India gave us the confidence to move ahead with multiple 3G charging locations,” said Abhijeet Sinha, NHEV’s project director.