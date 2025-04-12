Police busts cricket betting racket in Coimbatore, over one crore rupees seized

COIMBATORE: In a major breakthrough, the city police arrested a seven-member gang for being involved in IPL cricket betting on April 12.

The special team has seized 1.09 crore along with the two cars, 12 mobile phones and two bikes. This is a major seizure involved in cricket betting in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the direction of Coimbatore City Police A. Saravana Sundar, a special team searched the house at Ram Nagar in the city on April 12 morning.

During the investigation, it was found that the seven members were involved in betting using various illegal mobile apps such as Lotus Mango, Ten10 and JD.