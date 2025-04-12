Police busts cricket betting racket in Coimbatore, over one crore rupees seized
COIMBATORE: In a major breakthrough, the city police arrested a seven-member gang for being involved in IPL cricket betting on April 12.
The special team has seized 1.09 crore along with the two cars, 12 mobile phones and two bikes. This is a major seizure involved in cricket betting in Tamil Nadu.
Based on the direction of Coimbatore City Police A. Saravana Sundar, a special team searched the house at Ram Nagar in the city on April 12 morning.
During the investigation, it was found that the seven members were involved in betting using various illegal mobile apps such as Lotus Mango, Ten10 and JD.
Kattoor Police registered a case against R Rajesh (35) of RS Puram, R Soundar (29) of Katoor, M Arunkumar of (37) R Nandakumar (32) of Chokkampudur, I Jidendra (41) RS Puram and V Vibul Sardhana of Anuparpalayam under sections 8 and 9 of the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.
The gang were produced before a Judicial Magistrate in the early hours on Saturday, and the magistrate released them on bail.
According to a police official, in an attempt to earn more money, a lot of people invested.
"The suspects were involved in betting starting from the toss and against the runs scored by well-known players and winning chances for both teams during the ongoing IPL matches," the official said.
"They are conducting betting not only for the IPL but also for The Big Bash League held in Australia. If anyone interested in taking part in betting, the gang will provide points after getting cash, and Vibul Sardhana worked as a collection agent in this regard," the official added.