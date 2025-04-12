Ramadoss stands firm as section of PMK members demand reinstatement of Anbumani as President

CHENNAI: PMK founder and president S Ramadoss appeared to remain firm on his decision to take complete control of the party amidst a plea by a senior functionary and a section of cadres to reinstate his son, Anbumani Ramadoss as the party chief.

Terming senior Ramadoss' decision as "sudden and unexpected," PMK leader G K Mani said there was an urgent need for the party to face the next Assembly election as a unified force.

"I have been journeying with Ayya (Dr S Ramadoss) for nearly 45 years. His announcement was sudden and unexpected. I wish both Ayyah and Chinna Ayya (Anbumani) would amicably resolve the issue between themselves and face the 2026 Assembly election as a unified party," Mani said.

On April 10, PMK founder S Ramadoss announced taking up the complete reins of the party and relegated his president son Anbumani to the post of working president.

The rejig in the party has to be made taking into consideration the 2026 Assembly election, he had said.

According to a senior party member, Anbumani, a former Union Minister, resented the announcement as he has been hoping to play a bigger role in the party as its president.

"With the founder taking absolute control of the party, Anbumani may not have an independent role to play," he said.

Also, he claimed that a few party cadres and Ramadoss' family members, who were also in the PMK, want Anbumani to be made the party president again.

"I did not meet the senior Ramadoss with my request immediately after the announcement lest he gets annoyed," Mani later told reporters.