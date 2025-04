Southern Railway announces special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Kerala, Tamil Nadu for festivals

COIMBATORE: In view of the spurt in passenger traffic during the Tamil New Year and Vishu festivals, the Southern Railway has announced special train services between SMVT Bengaluru and key destinations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem junctions.

SMVT Bengaluru-Kannur special. Train No. 06573 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11:55 pm on April 11, 2025, and reach Kannur at 1:30 pm the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06574 will leave Kannur at 6:25 pm on April 14 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 8:00 am on April 15.

These trains will stop at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Thalassery. The timings for Train 06573 on April 12 include Salem at 5:05/5:10 am, Erode at 6:10/6:20 am, Tiruppur at 7:03/7:05 am, and Coimbatore at 8:12/8:15 am. The timings for Train 06574 on April 15 at Coimbatore are 12:27/12:30 am, Tiruppur at 1:18/1:20 am, Erode at 2:10/2:20 am, and Salem at 3:17/3:20 am. SMVT Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn special Train No. 06575 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4:35 pm on April 12 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 3:00 am the next day.

The return Train No. 06576 will depart Ernakulam at 10:00 pm on April 14 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10:55 am on April 15. Stops include Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Aluva. All trains will offer a mix of AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and coaches with facilities for the differently abled.