Stalin will counter Shah’s political strategies in the state: TN law minister slams AIADMK-BJP alliance

PUDUKKOTTAI: Referring to the alliance between BJP and AIADMK, Law Minister S Regupathy on Friday said the “Chanakya tactics” of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will not work in Tamil Nadu.

Regupathy was speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai on Friday morning, hours before the saffron party and the Dravidian major officially announced their tie-up for 2026 Assembly election.

Regupathy said that Chief Minister Stalin is a greater strategist than Shah. “He (Stalin) will counter Shah’s political strategies in the state” he said, adding DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong, creating a massive wave among the people through its welfare schemes.

“There is no anti-incumbency factor in the state,” he claimed.

Reacting to Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu, he said it was an internal matter of BJP and would have no impact on the ruling alliance.

Commenting on alliance dynamics, the minster said, "As far as PMK is concerned, they may join DMK if there’s space or move to AIADMK if there’s an opportunity. Nothing is permanent. DMK does not want to lose any of its existing allies, and will consult all alliance partners before bringing in any one into the fold. We will not take unilateral decisions.”