Tamil Nadu slips to second in wind energy; plans policy push to regain top spot

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been relegated to second position in wind energy capacity for the second year in a row, with Gujarat topping the country table for 2024-25.

As per the official data for the previous year 2024-25, the state has a total installed capacity of 11,739.91 megawatts (MW), while Gujarat has taken the lead with 12,677.48 MW.

Tamil Nadu had been the numero uno in wind energy until 2022-23.

According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy accessed by TNIE, Tamil Nadu remains the only southern state to cross the 11,000 MW-mark in wind power – a first in its history. Karnataka is in second place in the south with 7,351.10 MW, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,377.17 MW.

Meanwhile, wind energy operators in TN have urged the state government to offer more support and better facilities to attract small-scale investors and further boost the sector.

V Ganesh, a wind energy operator from Tirunelveli, said, “Hundreds of small windmills in the southern districts have stopped functioning in the past two decades due to financial problems. Also, many windmills are old and need upgradation.”