Tamil Nadu slips to second in wind energy; plans policy push to regain top spot
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been relegated to second position in wind energy capacity for the second year in a row, with Gujarat topping the country table for 2024-25.
As per the official data for the previous year 2024-25, the state has a total installed capacity of 11,739.91 megawatts (MW), while Gujarat has taken the lead with 12,677.48 MW.
Tamil Nadu had been the numero uno in wind energy until 2022-23.
According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy accessed by TNIE, Tamil Nadu remains the only southern state to cross the 11,000 MW-mark in wind power – a first in its history. Karnataka is in second place in the south with 7,351.10 MW, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,377.17 MW.
Meanwhile, wind energy operators in TN have urged the state government to offer more support and better facilities to attract small-scale investors and further boost the sector.
V Ganesh, a wind energy operator from Tirunelveli, said, “Hundreds of small windmills in the southern districts have stopped functioning in the past two decades due to financial problems. Also, many windmills are old and need upgradation.”
He added that windmill owners are currently building substations using their own funds.
“If the government builds these substations, more entrepreneurs will come forward to invest in wind energy. This will help Tamil Nadu regain its top position in the country,” he said.
K Venkatachalam, CEO, Renewable Energy Producers’ Association, said the state has all the right conditions for wind energy including good seasonal wind and infrastructure.
“However, we are facing some difficulties due to the absence of clear policies. But in the recent budget for 2025-26, the state government announced an Integrated Renewable Energy Policy (IREP), which is a positive move,” he said, urging the government to implement the policy soon, after proper discussions with wind energy operators and experts.
A senior official from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) told TNIE, “As part of IREP, we plan to hold detailed talks with wind energy producers next week. The policy is likely to include key areas such as wind repowering, refurbishment, and incentives for both new and existing operators.”
The official added, “Tamil Nadu remained the leader in wind energy until 2022-23. Now, efforts are being made to reclaim that position.”