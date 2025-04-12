Three minors among four killed in bike-auto collision near Sirumugai in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Four, including three minor boys, were killed after a motorcycle they were riding on collided head-on with an autorickshaw near Alankombu at Sirumugai in Coimbatore, late on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as R Nagulan (17) from Periya Thottipalayam, V Vidhun (16) from Gandhi Nagar, P Niju (22), and Vineeth (16), all from Karamadai.

Police said that Niju had bought a used motorcycle. On Thursday, he decided to treat his friends to dinner. Niju rode his bike while the other three were riding pillion. None were wearing helmets. While travelling along Alankombu-Karamadai road around 10.30 pm on Thursday, Niju lost control of the bike and rammed into a autorickshaw coming from the opposite side, carrying five women including a pregnant woman.

Niju and two pillion riders, Nagulan and Vidhun, sustained severe head injuries. Nagulan and Vidhun died on the spot and Niju was rushed to Mettupalayam GH, where he was declared dead. Vineeth, the other pillion rider, was referred to the CMCH, where he succumbed on Friday morning, police added.

The autorickshaw driver, G Lingeswaran (32) from Kumarapuram in Mettupalayam, suffered a fracture on his right leg. Of the five women passengers, K Pettathammal (40) sustained a fracture on her right shoulder, while the pregnant woman S Poovizhi (24), R Mangammal (75), S Soundarya (25) and R Ramathal (55) all from Jadaiyampalayam, escaped with minor injuries. Sirumugai police have registered a case.