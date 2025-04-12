Tiruchy sees spike in drug-resistant Madras Eye cases; doctors warn of severe complications

TIRUCHY: There is a spike in conjunctivitis, popularly known as Madras Eye, in Tiruchy as summer is peaking. Doctors attribute it to the virus becoming drug resistant. At the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), at least five to nine new outpatients are being treated daily over the past two weeks.
“Last year we saw three to four cases daily but this year, the spread of infection is severe. Further, patients are reporting with severe complications. I rarely used to encounter swelling, discharge, and bleeding lasting for up to a week. The virus is becoming more resistant to medication,” said Dr Parthiban Purushothaman, Head of Ophthalmology at KAP Viswanatham Medical College-MGMGH.
“Earlier, we mostly dealt with adenovirus. Now, we’re seeing microsporidial infections, often from contaminated water,” Dr. Parthiban noted, citing a study done by Dr Rathinam Sivakumar of Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai. It was published in the Indian journal of Ophthalmology in 2022-2023. Doctors also said there has been instances of acute haemorrhagic conjunctivitis (AHC), a more severe form caused by the picoRNA virus.
“AHC leads to sudden bleeding in the eye and extreme redness. Even after recovery, redness can persist for up to 10 days,” said a senior ophthalmologist. Alarmingly, the infection is no longer restricted to the conjunctiva.
“Many patients are showing signs of Superficial Punctate Keratitis (SPK) and pseudomembrane formation signs that the cornea is affected,” Dr Parthiban said.
“SPK causes irritation and light sensitivity. “If someone develops photophobia, it means the infection has reached the cornea and requires urgent treatment,” he added.
The infection is spreading primarily through schools, swimming pools with poor water hygiene, and barber shops using shared grooming tools. “Even newborns are being brought in with symptoms. Mothers often transmit the infection unknowingly through touch or breastfeeding,” he added. He urged the public to avoid sharing personal items and crowded events.