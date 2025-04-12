Tiruchy sees spike in drug-resistant Madras Eye cases; doctors warn of severe complications

TIRUCHY: There is a spike in conjunctivitis, popularly known as Madras Eye, in Tiruchy as summer is peaking. Doctors attribute it to the virus becoming drug resistant. At the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), at least five to nine new outpatients are being treated daily over the past two weeks.

“Last year we saw three to four cases daily but this year, the spread of infection is severe. Further, patients are reporting with severe complications. I rarely used to encounter swelling, discharge, and bleeding lasting for up to a week. The virus is becoming more resistant to medication,” said Dr Parthiban Purushothaman, Head of Ophthalmology at KAP Viswanatham Medical College-MGMGH.

“Earlier, we mostly dealt with adenovirus. Now, we’re seeing microsporidial infections, often from contaminated water,” Dr. Parthiban noted, citing a study done by Dr Rathinam Sivakumar of Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai. It was published in the Indian journal of Ophthalmology in 2022-2023. Doctors also said there has been instances of acute haemorrhagic conjunctivitis (AHC), a more severe form caused by the picoRNA virus.

“AHC leads to sudden bleeding in the eye and extreme redness. Even after recovery, redness can persist for up to 10 days,” said a senior ophthalmologist. Alarmingly, the infection is no longer restricted to the conjunctiva.