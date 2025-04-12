TN Highways Department proposes Rs 102.5 crore widening for Coimbatore's Palakkad Main Road

COIMBATORE: State Highways Department officials in the Coimbatore division sent a proposal to the state government requesting Administrative Sanction (AS) for widening the Palakkad Main Road near the Marappalam railway bridge at a cost of Rs 102.5 crore. The existing single-lane road near the railway bridge will be widened into four-lane roads (16.2 m wide).
The historic Marppalam at Madukkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad Road was built during the British rule. With a narrow tunnel-like structure, the bridge only allows one-way traffic at a time often causing long delays.
The proposal includes land acquisition on both sides of the road and expansion to a four-lane stretch over a distance of 800 m. An 82.7 m long and 21.9 m wide concrete box tunnel will be constructed by the Palakkad Railway Division where the road intersects the railway track. This subway will accommodate the four-lane traffic.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from State Highways Department (projects wing) said, "The expanded road will be 16.2 m wide with 7.5 m allocated for the main carriageway on either side and a 1.2 m wide centre median. Additionally, 5.5 m wide service road will be developed on both sides of the railway bridge along with a stormwater drainage system. The DPR is currently being prepared and the department has submitted its proposal for the four-lane widening project which works at the cost of Rs 102.5 crore to the state government for administrative sanction," he said.
"The state government had announced the project during the budget session this year. Once the AS is sanctioned, the road-widening will begin and development works along with the railway bridge works will be carried out simultaneously, and completed within a year," the official added.
The official also revealed that they had identified two alternate routes for motorists. Those plying from Coimbatore towards Kerala on vehicles like buses and light vehicles will have to take a left at Madukkarai junction and can get connectivity through Quarry Office Road, Kurumbapalayam Road, Madukkarai Market Road, and Chettipalayam Road. Vehicles heading to Coimbatore from Kerala will be allowed through Chettipalayam Pirivu, Viragukadai Bridge, and ACC Cement Factory Road. However, heavy vehicles are prohibited on these routes, and they are diverted on the L&T Bypass road.