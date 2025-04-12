TN Highways Department proposes Rs 102.5 crore widening for Coimbatore's Palakkad Main Road

COIMBATORE: State Highways Department officials in the Coimbatore division sent a proposal to the state government requesting Administrative Sanction (AS) for widening the Palakkad Main Road near the Marappalam railway bridge at a cost of Rs 102.5 crore. The existing single-lane road near the railway bridge will be widened into four-lane roads (16.2 m wide).

The historic Marppalam at Madukkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad Road was built during the British rule. With a narrow tunnel-like structure, the bridge only allows one-way traffic at a time often causing long delays.

The proposal includes land acquisition on both sides of the road and expansion to a four-lane stretch over a distance of 800 m. An 82.7 m long and 21.9 m wide concrete box tunnel will be constructed by the Palakkad Railway Division where the road intersects the railway track. This subway will accommodate the four-lane traffic.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from State Highways Department (projects wing) said, "The expanded road will be 16.2 m wide with 7.5 m allocated for the main carriageway on either side and a 1.2 m wide centre median. Additionally, 5.5 m wide service road will be developed on both sides of the railway bridge along with a stormwater drainage system. The DPR is currently being prepared and the department has submitted its proposal for the four-lane widening project which works at the cost of Rs 102.5 crore to the state government for administrative sanction," he said.