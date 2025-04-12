TN Minister Ponmudy apologises for his 'inappropriate remarks'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy, who stoked a controversy for his derogatory remarks on women and Shaivism and Vaishnavism 'symbols', on Saturday said he apologised for his 'inappropriate remarks.'

Ponmudy, who was stripped of his party deputy general secretary's post in the DMK for his unsavoury comments, said he sincerely apologised for the 'inappropriate words' he used while speaking at an event organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.

"I immediately felt deep regret for the words I used in an inappropriate context. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment," he said in the statement.

He further said, "I regret that my speech hurt many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words."

After the video of his speech went viral, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin removed Ponmudy from the post of party's deputy general secretary on April 11 and appointed party's Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva in his place, relieving him (Siva) of his propaganda secretary post.