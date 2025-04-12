TNSTC probes staffer for forcing ITI intern to paint toilet at Ukkadam depot

COIMBATORE: The TNSTC, Coimbatore region, launched an investigation on Friday following an allegation that a technician at its Ukkadam branch-1 depot forced an ITI student on internship to paint the toilet on the premises.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident spread on social media.

The student in the video belonged to a group of around 25 students from ITIs in different districts who had come to the Ukkadam branch-1 recently as part of a six-month internship. The TNSTC technical staff impart students with knowledge on bus repair, said sources at the Ukkadam unit.

"A technician allegedly forced a student to paint the toilet recently. Someone took a video of this and spread it on social media. Some technical staff and Assistant Engineers (AEs) use the students for their personal work. This is a violation of norms. Such practice exists in all TNSTC branches in the state," the sources added.

A top officer from the TNSTC, Coimbatore region, told TNIE that they have started an inquiry, and departmental action would be taken against any staff who forced the student to do work at the branch.