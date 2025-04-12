US Navy unit interacts with VIT students on maritime security; highlights defence, tech collaboration

CHENNAI: Seventeen crew members from the United States Navy’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft interacted with the students at VIT, highlighting the growing educational and defence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

The visit coincided with the US delegation’s stop at INS Rajali Naval Air Station and was part of Tiger Triumph 2025, a tri-service joint military exercise involving the US and Indian Armed forces. Now in its fourth edition, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability in logistics, maritime manoeuvres, and command-and-control operations.

Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice president of VIT, welcomed the delegation. The crew briefed students — many from advanced technological disciplines — on the capabilities of the P-8A and its operational role in joint US-India missions. The Discussions focused on the use of cutting-edge technology in humanitarian assistance and maritime security operations.

Eric Atkins, public diplomacy officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai, said the initiative reflected a “shared vision for a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific”, adding such engagements promote innovation and collaboration between the two nations.