AIADMK urges CM Stalin to dismiss Ponmudy from ministerial post over remarks on Hindu symbols

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK held a demonstration urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately dismiss Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy from the ministerial post for his controversial remarks allegedly linking religious symbols of Hindu deities to offensive references.

Led by AIADMK State Secretary Anbazhagan, the protest, held near the Anna Statue at the Old Bus Stand, condemned Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy. Protesters raised strong slogans against the minister, tore and burned his portrait, expressing public outrage over his alleged misogynist comments.

Anbazhagan accused Minister Ponmudy of making deeply offensive and indecent remarks that hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus. "Minister Ponmudy’s comments show complete disrespect for both women and religious sentiments. His continuation in the cabinet is unacceptable," Anbazhagan stated. If the chief minister failed to sack Ponmudy, Anbazhagan urged the central government to intervene and dissolve the DMK cabinet for allegedly inciting religious unrest.