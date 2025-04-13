Congress, CPI hold separate protests in Puducherry against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

PUDUCHERRY: Two separate protest demonstrations were held in Puducherry on Saturday by the Minority Wing of the Pradesh Congress Committee and the Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Congress protest, led by Lok Sabha MP and Pradesh Congress Committee President V Vaithilingam, was held near Anna Square. The demonstration saw the participation of several senior leaders, including former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, former ministers MOHF Shajahan and M Kandasamy, and former government whip RKR Anantharaman. Members of the party’s minority wing and the local Muslim community also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, the CPI held a parallel protest near Swadeshi Mill. The demonstration was led by state CPI secretary AM Saleem, with party members voicing strong opposition to the bill.

Along with placards, both parties raised slogans condemning the legislation, calling it "unconstitutional" and alleging that it infringes upon the rights of India's Muslim minority. Protesters accused the BJP government of using the bill as a means to dilute minority rights under the guise of reform.