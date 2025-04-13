Copra procurement price at record high Rs 188 per kilogram in Erode

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: The copra procurement price in Erode markets is on an upswing, touching a record Rs 188 per kilogram. The price has increased significantly and gone past the previous highest level of Rs 147 reached in 2018.

Officials attributed the price surge to the decline in arrival of copra due to the impact of whitefly on coconut plantations in western Tamil Nadu and wilt disease in Kerala. In Erode, copra auctions are being held in 20 regulated markets under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. On Friday, copra price rose to Rs 188 per kg at the Gobichettipalayam regulated market. Farmers said they have never seen such a spike in copra procurement prices before.

A senior official of the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department of Erode said, "Coconut cultivation was affected by severe drought in 2018. At that time, the arrival of copra decreased, and the price went up. Similarly, the price is increasing this year. Coconut is widely cultivated in the Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts but the crop has been affected there due to attacks by whitefly. Also, wilt disease has affected cultivation in Kerala."