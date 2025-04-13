I’m the PMK chief, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Amid a widening leadership rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday reaffirmed his position as party president, stating that he was elected through a due process recognised by the Election Commission of India.

“In accordance with the party’s constitution, only the general council is empowered to elect the party president. I was unanimously elected to the post during the council meeting held in Chennai on May 28, 2022, with the blessings of (his father) S Ramadoss and the support of our cadre,” Anbumani said in a statement.

The release comes two days after party founder S Ramadoss declared himself party president, a post which Anbumani so far held, relegating him to the post of working president instead.

In a subdued, carefully-worded statement, Anbumani did not attack Ramadoss while asserting his place as president.

“As far as the 2026 Assembly election is concerned, it is my duty to form a strong alliance that satisfies our cadre under the guidance of ‘Maruthuvar Ayya’. As party president, this is my foremost duty -- to uphold his ideals and lead the PMK to greater strength,” Anbumani said.

Party sources told TNIE that the party’s founder remains firm so far in his decision to remove Anbumani from the post. He reportedly declined to meet senior functionaries who visited him at Thailapuram Garden in an attempt to resolve the impasse.