Ramadoss demotes son Anbumani, takes over PMK reins ‘for poll win’

VILLUPURAM: In a dramatic turn of events for the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), its founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday announced to the media at his house in Villupuram district that he would take over the post of party president from his son and former union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss with immediate effect.

He said Dr Anbumani will serve as working president and will continue to play a key role in the party’s activities, especially as the party prepares for the 2026 elections. When asked about the reasons for the decision that has shocked party cadres, Dr Ramadoss declined to elaborate and merely said, “many reasons”.

“I am taking up the role of party president with full commitment. This decision is aimed at guiding the younger generation and ensuring the party’s victory,” the 85-year-old leader said.

The timing is even more stark as Union Home Minister and BJP’s chief electoral strategist Amit Shah had reached Chennai on Thursday night and is expected to meet leaders of alliance partners and potential allies on Friday.

The PMK, which continues to be part of the BJP-led NDA, fought the 2024 Lok Sabha election alongside the BJP, though the AIADMK quit the bloc in September 2023. It was rumoured at that time that Dr Ramadoss was not fully in favour of the BJP alliance.