Minister EV Velu inaugurates Rs15 crore bridge across Seyyar River in Tiruvannamalai

RANIPET: On behalf of the highways department, Minister EV Velu on Friday inaugurated a high-level bridge across the Seyyar River at a cost of Rs 15 crore under the NABARD Loan Assistance Scheme for 2022-2023. The bridge connects the villages of Lower Thamaraipakkam and Then Maha Devamangalam at Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district.

Subsequently, the minister also inaugurated 10 additional classroom buildings at the Pudupalayam Panchayat Union Kanchi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, constructed at a cost of Rs 213.60 lakh under the NABARD Bank scheme. This new block comprises four classrooms on the ground floor (3,203 sq ft), four classrooms on the first floor (3,203 sq ft), and two classrooms on the second floor (1,832 sq ft and 315 sq ft), covering a total area of 8,553 sq ft.

Additionally, the minister, representing the transport department, flagged off 17 new buses to improve public transportation facilities.

Following that Minister Velu highlighted the government’s commitment to rural development, that 1,191 out of 1,281 dilapidated bridges across Tamil Nadu have been upgraded in the last four years. "This bridge will not only ease travel but also boost economic activities in the surrounding villages," he said.