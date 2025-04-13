Pastor John Jebaraj arrested in Munnar after months in hiding for sexually assaulting two minor girls

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Saturday evening arrested Pastor D John Jebaraj (37), accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls last year, while he was hiding in Munnar, Kerala.

The special team from the Central All Women Police Station in Coimbatore tracked down and apprehended Jebaraj, who was evading arrest for several months. He was brought to Coimbatore on Sunday morning and produced before the POCSO special court, following which he was remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar had formed special teams to trace the accused and a lookout notice had been issued at all airports and ports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Jebaraj is a pastor of Kings Generation Church on Cross Cut Road and has a large following on social media for his Christian devotional songs.

According to police sources, Jebaraj has been booked under Sections 9(1)(m) (aggravated sexual harassment) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The alleged incident occurred on 21 May 2024 at Jebaraj’s residence at GN Mills in the city, where he had hosted a party. The two minors, aged 17 and 14, had attended the gathering.

“One of the victims recently informed a relative about the incident, following which the matter came to light and a complaint was lodged with the Central All Women Police Station,” police sources said.