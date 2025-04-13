‘Prior nod from HR&CE panel must for renovation’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has held that prior permission from the HR&CE Department and clearance from its expert panel are mandatory for renovation and consecration in temples. The committee examines the nature of the temple and recommend the type of work that can be carried out. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on petitions filed by two persons relating to the kumbabhishekam organised for the Bhadrakali Amman Temple at Sathyamangalam.

Shanmugham, a non-hereditary trustee, had initiated the steps for renovating the temple and scheduled the kumbabhishekam for April 10. Finding that permissions were not taken for the renovation and the kumbabhishekam, the department halted the event. He filed the petition praying for permission to hold the event, while another person – Sivaraj – filed the petition seeking to constitute a committee for the events.

Referring to the directions issued by a division bench in 2015 on the modalities for holding renovation and kumbabhishekam, the judge said, “Any person should first approach for permission upon which regional level and state level expert commitees will examine the nature of the temple and work and issue permission. Based on the panel’s directions, work has to be carried on and permission from HR&CE commissioner will be granted.”