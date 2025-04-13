Tamil Nadu police ask ‘X’ platform to curb promotion of scams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s cyber crime wing has sent a notice to X to take proactive measures to prevent its platform from being used for promoting fraudulent activities, an official release said on Saturday.

This comes after the spread of social media posts containing sensational headlines involving celebrities and forged logos of popular news outlets. The release said that a letter has also been sent to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, to give appropriate directions to X to implement robust moderation and verification processes to detect and remove suspicious content, ensuring that its platform is not used to deceive or manipulate users.

The cyber patrolling team has already taken down several fraudulent handles and websites, and noted that there is a proliferation of social media posts with fake news involving public figures like Shreya Ghoshal, Sudha Moorthi, among others endorsing investment websites which pose a significant risk to social media users. The wing has so far identified 25 X handles and posts containing false information about Shreya Ghoshal allegedly promoting certain trading platforms, and all these handles have been suspended.