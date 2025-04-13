TVK president Vijay slams ‘indirect alliance’ & ‘opportunistic alliance’

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Saturday slammed the BJP for having an ‘indirect alliance’ with the ruling DMK while having an opportunistic alliance with the AIADMK. In a statement, Vijay maintained that the 2026 poll will be a direct contest between the TVK and the ruling DMK.

Vijay said, “People will teach a lesson to both the covert anti-people coalition and the pressure-based alliance that has been rejected in the past elections.”

He accused the BJP of losing even basic political ethics and branded it a divisive force at the national level. Similarly, he criticised the DMK as a symbol of corruption in the state. “While the BJP and the DMK pretend to be ideological rivals in public, their actions reveal a covert understanding,” he said.

Citing selective action in corruption cases, Vijay alleged that leaders in other states faced legal consequences even if they were chief ministers. “But in Tamil Nadu, those facing corruption charges conveniently visit Delhi, and suddenly investigations slow down. The entire nation can see through this pattern,” he said.

Vijay also said the BJP and the DMK will project themselves to be each other’s sole opposition.

“However, people of Tamil Nadu have woken up. They won’t fall for this drama again.”