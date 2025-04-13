Woman amputee gets customised prosthetic hands at CMCH

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old woman from Kotagiri in Nilgiris district, who had lost both her arms due to electrocution was treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and provided with customised prosthetic hands. Thanks to physiotherapy training provided by the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department, Rukmani can now write and perform household tasks.

In September 2024, Rukmani was playing with her two sons on the terrace when the accident occurred. She attempted to pick up a ball using an iron rod, which came into contact with a live electric line. She was electrocuted and both her hands has severe burn injuries up to the elbows. After receiving first aid, she was admitted to CMCH, where her hands were amputated in an effort to save her life.

In February 2025, after recovering from her injuries, Rukmani was referred for prosthetic hands through the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The PMR department provided her with pre-prosthetic training to help prepare her body for using prosthetic arms. This training focused on strengthening her muscles, improving her range of motion, and aiding her in performing daily tasks with the support of her new prosthetic hands. On Saturday, CMCH dean A Nirmala released a video of Rukmani doing household chores with the prosthetic hands at her residence.

"The lightweight prosthetic arms suitable for her elbows were manufactured at the prosthetic limb production centre within the Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at CMCH, under the ambit of Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. She underwent training along with the procedures to fit prosthetic limbs. She was recently discharged and has since been able to perform basic household tasks and even begun writing with her new hands," said Nirmala.

She added that over 200 people have benefitted from the provision of prosthetic limbs at the hospital.