1,500 rally in Hosur against Waqf Amendment Act; criticise BJP’s stance on minorities

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 1,500 members from SDPI, TMMK, CPI, MJK, AIMIM and other political parties staged a rally and a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai, Hosur against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 at Hosur on Sunday.

The rally was started near Madinah Masjid and halted at Ram Nagar. During the meeting, resolutions were passed against the union government for enacting the Waqf Amendment Act, Citizenship Amendment Act and others against minorities. The members thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for passing a resolution against the Waqf Amendment bill in the state assembly.

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) president M Thamimun Ansari told media, "The BJP government has committed a democratic murder by enacting the Waqf Amendment Act. They have gone against the demands of opposition parties and rejected the sentiments of 22 crore Muslims in the country. Various Islamic outfits and political parties have approached the Supreme Court against the Act, and we have followed suit," he said.

He further said, "BJP's vision is a Tamil Nadu without dravidian parties, and they are trying to destroy these parties. After the demise of AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa, the party has weakened and the BJP is taking advantage of this fact and entering into an alliance with AIADMK."

"This alliance has been planned with AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, as we saw in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra," he added.

"AIADMK should be worried that a north Indian party is trying to destroy a Dravidian party, which ruled Tamil Nadu for over 30 years. We want either DMK or AIADMK to rule Tamil Nadu, we do not want the fall of AIADMK," he added. DMK- led INDIA bloc will win over 200 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly election, he said.

Hosur MLA Y Prakash, Thalli MLA T Ramachandran, Krishnagiri MP K Gopinath, Karnataka state secretary of SDPI, Syed Akram, Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai, Hosur taluk president Abdul Wahhab Sahib and others participated in the event.