60-year-old woman, minor grandson beaten to death at home in Erode; motive yet to be known

ERODE: A 60-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were found beaten to death in their home at Thottakajanur village near Talavadi in Erode district on Sunday.

The district police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. Five special teams have been formed to nab the culprits involved.

The deceased were identified as Chikamma and her grandson Ragavan of Thottakajanur village. Police sources said Ragavan was one of the two children of Madhappa and his wife Thottamma.

The boy was a Class 6 student at a government-aided school in Susaipuram. Ragavan’s grandfather died a few years ago and his grandmother Chikamma lived alone. Raghavan often slept at Chikamma’s house at night.

Police further said that on Saturday night, Ragavan went to his grandmother’s house to sleep. On Sunday morning, the door of their house remained shut for a long time. Hence, Madhappa asked his younger daughter Amirtha to visit them.