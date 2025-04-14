60-year-old woman, minor grandson beaten to death at home in Erode; motive yet to be known

ERODE: A 60-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were found beaten to death in their home at Thottakajanur village near Talavadi in Erode district on Sunday.
The district police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. Five special teams have been formed to nab the culprits involved.
The deceased were identified as Chikamma and her grandson Ragavan of Thottakajanur village. Police sources said Ragavan was one of the two children of Madhappa and his wife Thottamma.
The boy was a Class 6 student at a government-aided school in Susaipuram. Ragavan’s grandfather died a few years ago and his grandmother Chikamma lived alone. Raghavan often slept at Chikamma’s house at night.
Police further said that on Saturday night, Ragavan went to his grandmother’s house to sleep. On Sunday morning, the door of their house remained shut for a long time. Hence, Madhappa asked his younger daughter Amirtha to visit them.
When she went and opened the door, she found Chikamma and Ragavan lying dead in a pool of blood inside the house. The villagers subsequently informed the Thalavadi police about the incident, police added.
On receiving information, the police conducted an investigation and after collecting necessary clues, the bodies were recovered and sent to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. Talavadi police have registered a murder case.
Inspector Velmurugan said, “Both of them were beaten to death but the weapon used to kill them has not been identified yet. The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and no items have been stolen from their house. We are investigating whether any family dispute were the reason for the murder. Futher investigation is on.”