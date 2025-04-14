Class 12 girl dies of snakebite in Vellore; delay in treatment suspected

VELLIORE: A 17-year-old girl has died due to snakebite in Edatheru village near Odugathur (Vellore district), a health department official said.

The girl, identified as M Shalini, was bitten by the reptile on her left foot around 5 am on Friday.

According to the health department official, Shalini’s parents (Murugan and Selvi) took her to the Maraattipalayam Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Anaicut block around 7.50 am. Her condition was already critical by then.

“When she arrived, she was gasping for breath, showing signs of ptosis (drooping of the upper eyelid), excessive frothy secretions from the mouth and nose, swelling in the left foot, mild nasal bleeding,” the official told TNIE.

“As she was gasping for breath, anti-snake venom could not be administered as per protocol. She required intubation for ventilator support, which is not available at the PHCs. She was referred to the government hospital in Adukkamparai around 8.10 am,” the official said.

The PHC staff also suspected the possibility of traditional treatment (home remedy) before coming to the hospital, as there was a black patch at the bite site. The girl’s parents initially did not realise it was a snakebite and brought her to the hospital just to treat the (unknown) bite. There was a delay in bringing her to the hospital, the official noted.