CM Stalin to meet V-Cs and registrars to discuss new law on university appointments

CHENNAI: A day after the Tamil Nadu government notified 10 laws, based on a landmark Supreme Court ruling, without the assent of the governor or the President, Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for a meeting with vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and registrars of all state universities on April 16.

A circular regarding this meeting was issued on Sunday.

According to higher education department officials, the meeting has been scheduled to provide clarity to the state universities on the government’s new role in the appointment of V-Cs. A discussion is also likely to be held regarding formation of the search committees for selection and appointment of V-Cs in universities.

“After the SC verdict, we need to apprise the V-Cs and registrars of the new powers of the state government. In a few universities, the governor has given extension to V-Cs. All these matters are likely to be taken up during the meeting,” said a higher education official.

Under the new notified law, now the state government has the power to appoint and remove V-Cs in state universities. Earlier, this power was vested in the governor.

At present, at least 10 out of the 22 state universities are functioning without a V-C.