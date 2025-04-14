Dharmapuri residents urge road widening to boost Vathalmalai tourism, ease transport

DHARMAPURI: With the Dharmapuri district administration focused on improving tourism activities in Vathalmalai, local residents urged it to widen the existing roads.

Vathalmalai is a hill hamlet located 26 km from Dharmapuri town. The road leading to hill hamlet comprises 23 hairpin bends and in some places the road is extremely steep. Nearly two years ago, a few stretches were straightened to allow bus services. However, the road leading to the hamlet is still narrow."

Widening of the road would increase the number of visitors and improve tourism, said residents.

Speaking to TNIE, K Ramasamy from Peryur said, "Over the past two decades Vathalmalai has seen significant growth and many initiatives have been taken of late to improve tourism here. But the road leading to the hill is narrow. It was built nearly three years ago under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Now we need better roads to improve bus connectivity and allow more vehicles to come here. Their widening is essential."

A farmer, R Kaliappan, said, "With summer we need to bring water from down the hill and transport it to the village. While this can be done even now, it would be much easier with a wider road. Further most people in the hill grow millets and transport them in small amounts now. It would be very difficult to transport large quantities of our produce. A wider road would improve safety and prevent traffic disruptions."

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Dharmapuri administration they said, "A great part of the road lies in the forest area and widening the road would take time."