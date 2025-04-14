GCC to launch measures to combat dust pollution and improve air quality in Chennai

CHENNAI: To improve air quality in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to implement a series of initiatives to tackle dust pollution this summer, especially from roads and construction sites.

The GCC will deploy a mechanised street washing vehicle for a week in the city on a pilot basis to assess its efficiency. Speaking to TNIE, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said that similar vehicles are currently in use by the Bengaluru civic body to mitigate air pollution. In collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the GCC has arranged to bring one vehicle to Chennai on a contract basis.

The roads will first be cleaned with suction sweepers to remove loose dust and debris. Following this, the mechanised vehicle will spray water evenly on the road. The corporation plans to replace manual sweeping with ride-on suction sweeper units on major roads, and has proposed procuring 20 such units for deployment on arterial roads also, Kumaragurubaran added.

The GCC is already carrying out cleaning of bus shelters and footpaths using jet sprayers and secondary treated water from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Additionally, the GCC is focusing on end-to-end paving along all bus route roads in the city to reduce loose dust deposits. “Even a small stretch of unpaved surface generates significant dust, especially during the dry weather. By ensuring continuous pavement-from centre medians to bitumen roads, saucer drains, and footpaths-we can effectively reduce dust levels,” Kumaragurubaran said.

The corporation is also set to prioritise urban greening in roadside parks, laying lawns in open spaces, and intensifying tree-planting drives.

Beyond cleaning and urban design, GCC plans to integrate construction and demolition (C&D) waste management and clean construction guidelines into the building demolition permit process, the commissioner said.

The draft guidelines include mandatory tin/metal barricades of 6m height for sites up to one acre, and 10m for larger sites. Manual or mechanical water sprinkling or fogging during demolition, excavation, and similar dust-generating activities is also mandated. Vehicles carrying materials or waste must not be overloaded and be covered with tarpaulin.

“Only when all components come together can the GCC effectively prevent Chennai from turning into a city with poor air quality. The guidelines are inspired by similar steps in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai,” the official said, instant fines will be imposed on violators.