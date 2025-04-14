Madurai flower market sees surge in sales for Chithirai Vishu; blooming supply keeps flower prices stable

MADURAI: In view of the Tamil New Year (Chithirai Vishu) celebrations, the Madurai flower market witnessed a sharp surge in sales over the weekend. Despite the festive demand, an abundant arrival of jasmine flowers has kept prices relatively stable, staying below Rs 700 per kg in the local markets.

Previously, during festive season, jasmine was sold for Rs 500 per kg in the local markets. Now, according to traders, jasmine was sold at rates ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per kg, while mullai was sold at Rs 600 per kg, pitchi was priced at Rs 500, and marigold flowers were sold for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.

Murugan, treasurer of the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Traders Association, said, the market experienced a notable rise in demand. “On regular days, about five tonnes of jasmine is sold daily. During auspicious occasions, sales climb to nearly 7 to 10 tonnes a day. On Saturday, around seven tonnes of jasmine was sold, and on Sunday around nine tonnes,” he said.

Maruthupandi, a jasmine farmer from Madurai, added that a mix of rainfall followed by intense heat have contributed to a bumper harvest this year. Farmers were able to harvest an average of 10 kg of jasmine per acre.

“Despite the good yield and high demand, prices have remained between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per kg, which is a bit disappointing for farmers,” he said.