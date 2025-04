Discount dreams down the drain

Tiruchy City Corporation dangled an enticing 5% discount for early birds who paid their property tax before April 30. But here’s the foul catch- miss the deadline and risk getting your underground drainage connection axed.

A starry-eyed taxpayer tried to outsmart the system. When the bill collector showed up to snap his UGD, the man pleaded, “I was just about to pay! But you fellows announced a 5% discount, so I figured—maybe it’ll be 10% next week! So I waited.” The official, caught between amusement and annoyance, shot back, “This isn’t an online shopping site. There’s no ‘Bigger Discount Coming Soon’ deal. Pay up—or prepare for a very dry (and potentially smelly) future.” By sundown, the haggler turned a humble payer.

Ketto Chetta?

Nainar Nagenthran, freshly minted as the new president of the TN BJP, was quick to showcase his wit during an event in Vanagaram. As Arvind Menon, the party’s national secretary and a Keralite, delivered his Hindi speech, Nagenthran chimed in with a playful jab: “Had you spoken in Malayalam instead of Hindi, most people here would have understood better. From now onwards, please speak in Malayalam. Ketto Chetta?”

The crowd erupted in laughter, clearly amused by the friendly banter. It was a clever reminder that while he’s now in saffron, his roots are firmly planted in the Dravidian soil of the AIADMK. Who knew political gatherings could double as a haven for ready wit?