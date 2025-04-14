Open dumping of biomedical waste raises health concerns Tiruchy government hospital

TIRUCHY: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), one of Tiruchy's busiest public healthcare institutions, is facing a crisis in disposing of waste. Despite official claims of daily waste clearance, heaps of unsegregated garbage can be seen dumped in the open behind the main hospital building, raising serious health concerns.

The hospital officials also claim that they handle biomedical waste separately, but it is seen that they are also being dumped in the same place along with other wastes. A week-long visit by TNIE revealed plastic bags in green, red, and yellow, some marked with biohazard symbols, piled on the floor in the rear pathway.

Used syringes, gloves, soiled bandages, leftover food, and general waste lay exposed, emitting a strong stench and attracting stray dogs. MGMGH generates more than 1.5 tonnes of waste daily, reportedly more than what's produced at major city railway stations or bus stands.

With thousands of patients being treated daily and over a thousand visitors entering the campus, the volume of waste is significant. While many places in the hospital premises remain clean, the system to manage the backyard of the premises seems to falter on the ground. Hospital authorities insist measures are in place.

"We have sensitised ward-level staff, and students about biomedical waste segregation. A dedicated zone has been allocated, and waste is taken out daily. However, the gaps in enforcement will be addressed," said a senior hospital official, requesting anonymity. Despite these claims, the open mixing of biomedical and general waste remains a concern.

"Keeping waste in open areas inside a hospital campus is a clear health hazard. Biomedical waste being dumped like this puts both patients and attendees at risk. GH and Corporation officials must act immediately to eliminate open dumping," said Ibrahim, a CPI functionary. R Mani, who stayed on campus for 10 days attending to his father, shared his experience,

"The stench was unbearable at night. Even some attenders were dumping food in plastic covers. For two days, after rains the stench lingered until the garbage was cleared in the morning." Dr S Kumaravel, Dean, K A P Viswanatham Government Medical College MGMGH said,

"Plans are underway to introduce four wheeler garbage bins with lids and immediate disposal of waste. Our sanitation workers are working round the clock, and we're conducting small-group sessions across departments to strengthen biomedical waste segregation. Action will be taken to ensure stricter monitoring."