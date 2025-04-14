Puducherry launches special drive to register unorganised workers on eShram portal for welfare benefits

PUDUCHERRY: The Department of Labour, Government of Puducherry, in association with the Puducherry Un-Organized Labour Welfare Association, has organised a special registration drive to enrol unorganised workers on the Government of India’s eShram portal. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to identify and support informal sector workers through various central welfare schemes.

The eShram registration aims to bring platform workers, gig workers, and temporary labourers under its fold. Those who register on the portal will become eligible for several welfare benefits, including medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme. Additionally, they will be entitled to Rs 2 lakh in accidental death insurance and Rs 1 lakh for permanent disability, among other schemes provided by the central government.

Workers associated with service platforms such as Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, IndiaMart, Zomato, Uber, and Ola, as well as individuals working as site labourers at weddings and other ceremonial functions, are encouraged to register under the scheme.