Stalin jittery over AIADMK-BJP alliance: Nagenthran slams DMK

CHENNAI: BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran, in his first political reaction on Sunday, targeted the ruling DMK and said the remarks made by Chief Minister MK Stalin about the AIADMK-BJP alliance showed that the DMK president was indeed jittery over the tie-up.

Recalling Stalin’s description of the AIADMK-BJP alliance as an incompatible one, Nagenthran, in his post on X platform, said, “Yes, it is indeed an alliance that is going to be incompatible with the DMK. The AIADMK-BJP alliance will send home the DMK and root out the government whose ministers have defiled the dignity of Tamil Nadu women.”

Asking Stalin not to get nervous over the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Nagenthran said, “Still one year is left of your term. Till then, go ahead. But no one can change the people’s verdict to be delivered in the 2026 Assembly election.”

Annamalai may call on top leaders in Delhi

Former state president of the BJP K Annamalai, who has been made one of the national council members of the party, left for Delhi on Sunday. He is likely to meet senior leaders of the party.

Since Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the BJP would leverage Annamalai’s organisational skills in the party’s national framework, expectations are high about whether he would return after getting some key post at the national level.

BJP sources said they expect Annamalai to be given a national-level post which would also have a say in the party affairs of Tamil Nadu.