TN sees 30% rise in government school students joining higher education in three years, shows data

CHENNAI: In just three years, the number of government school students pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu has increased by nearly 30%, according to data from the school education department, with at least 74% of students who took the Class 12 boards enrolling in colleges in the 2023-24 academic year.

In 2021-22, this figure was just 45%. It rose to 69% in 2022-23 after the state government introduced the Pudhumai Penn scheme. The initiative provides female government school students enrolled in higher education institutions with a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000. The state rolled out a similar scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan, for male students in 2024.

“The increase in numbers is a result of schemes like Pudhumai Penn, and Naan Mudhalvan, which are aimed at pushing students towards higher education. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme (launched in 2022) also creates awareness among students regarding higher education and motivates them,” said a senior official from the department.

In 2022-23, 2,72,744 of 3,97,809 students who wrote the Class 12 exams from government schools secured college admission. In 2023-24, 2,47,744 students out of 3,34,723 students joined colleges. This includes students who enrolled in ITIs and polytechnic institutions.

The department is yet to release a breakdown of how many students joined each stream. The data were collated through University Management Information System, a digital platform launched by TN to collect details of students in higher education.

“Compared to last year, data collection on UMIS has significantly improved. It’s more accurate, comprehensive and timely now,” the official added.